South Point Exterior

(South Point Las Vegas/Facebook)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There was another big winner in Las Vegas over the last few days.

A lucky tourist from New Mexico won a $10 million Megabucks jackpot at South Point Casino early Monday morning, according to the resort.

The tourist won the $10 million on a $5 wager. According to South Point, it's the largest Megabucks jackpot in Nevada in 2021 so far.

On Sunday, an Alaskan tourist won $2.1 million on a $40 bet in a slot machine at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(2) comments

seanwally
seanwally

This is the casinos trying to gain attention , we all know this never happened;) Come on people if you buy this story then I have some ocean front property in Oklahoma I'd like to sell you;)

Report Add Reply
seanwally
seanwally

Complete bulshihevick!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.