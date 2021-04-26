LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There was another big winner in Las Vegas over the last few days.
A lucky tourist from New Mexico won a $10 million Megabucks jackpot at South Point Casino early Monday morning, according to the resort.
You heard it here first…we had a lucky customer hit a $10 MILLION JACKPOT playing Megabucks over the weekend! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/mZsJnDJstK— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) April 26, 2021
The tourist won the $10 million on a $5 wager. According to South Point, it's the largest Megabucks jackpot in Nevada in 2021 so far.
On Sunday, an Alaskan tourist won $2.1 million on a $40 bet in a slot machine at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
(2) comments
This is the casinos trying to gain attention , we all know this never happened;) Come on people if you buy this story then I have some ocean front property in Oklahoma I'd like to sell you;)
Complete bulshihevick!
