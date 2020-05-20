LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Another earthquake hit near Tonopah Wednesday morning, just five days after a 6.5 magnitude quake in the area.
The USGS reported a 5.0 magnitude earthquake around 5:36 a.m. May 20 about 30 miles outside Tonopah.
The reported magnitude of the quake was fluctuating between a 4.9 and a 5.0 in early reporting Wednesday morning.
Captain David Boruchowitz said no damage was sustained from the earthquake and the area had "barely any vibrations at all."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.