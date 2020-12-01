LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 39-year-old man died after a high-speed crash in the northwest valley Monday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD said the crash happened around 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at the intersection of N. Tenaya Way and Old Mission Drive, south of Lake Mead Boulevard.
Police said a 2011 Nissan Titan pick-up truck was traveling northbound on Tenaya at a high rate of speed when a 2020 Audi Q7 had just made a U-turn from southbound to northbound Tenaya. The front of the Nissan hit the back of the Audi before the Nissan hit a light and a brick wall, police said.
The Audi had three adults and a 3-month-old infant in the car at the time of the crash. All were taken to University Medical Center; two adults suffered moderate injuries and the child wasn't harmed, police said.
The 39-year-old man driving the Nissan was taken to MountainView Hospital where he later died. The identity of the man will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office once next of kin is notified.
Police said the driver of the Audi didn't show any signs of impairment.
The crash marks the 92nd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2020. The crash is still under investigation.
