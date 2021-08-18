LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A multimillion dollar listing in the Las Vegas Valley marks the priciest real estate listing in ten years.
The Henderson estate, located at 2738 Carina Way in Seven Hills, is listed for $32.5 million. The three-story home comes in at 14,207 sq. ft. with four bedrooms, nine bathrooms and three garages with space for up to 12 vehicles.
“There was so much thought put into this home, from the technological amenities throughout, miniature golf course, rock climbing gym, basketball court and ice cream machine to its unique casino-inspired man cave with a wet bar, pool table, professional Texas Hold’em table, shuffleboard and air hockey table,” said listing agent Ivan Sher, principal of The Ivan Sher Group.
1 of 31
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
$32.5 million listing at 2738 Carina Way in Henderson. (Courtesy: Ivan Sher Group)
In the center of the home is a custom glass elevator. The kitchen features a 14-foot island, state of the art appliances and more. The outdoor kitchen has a teppanyaki cooktop, ice cream machine and pizza oven.
Each bedroom has its own bathroom and fireplace feature. The home also has a fitness room, game room, movie theater, wine cellar, rock climbing wall and dog spa.
“There is no exaggeration when describing the sights from this home," Sher said. "It quite possibly has some of the most exceptional Strip views in the city. The estate is elevated over the golf course, allowing for completely unobstructed and panoramic views of the city lights below."
To request a private tour, call 702-315-0223.
Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
(1) comment
This place is just ridiculous and the amount of work it would take is not worth the effort! No thanks, With 32 million I could tour the world and not be stuck in one place like this while staying in much better picturesque places instead of looking at lights of the strip:)) Heck with the interest alone I would not be working or typing up that with one place;)) This would give me freedom to travel so the foolish would buy this place;))
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.