LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A veterinary employee was hospitalized after a fire at an animal hospital Friday morning.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the fire happened around 9:45 a.m. at Cheyenne West Animal Hospital, 3650 N. Buffalo Drive. LVFR said the fire happened in a dryer inside the facility.
The automatic fire sprinkler activated, according to LVFR. Three employees were treated for minor smoke inhalation, one of which was sent to a local hospital for treatment. No animals were injured, LVFR said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.