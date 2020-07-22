LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was hit and killed by a vehicle overnight, according to Las Vegas police.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard near Wigwam Avenue.
Police said the victim was visiting a friend from out of state and the two got into an argument. During the argument, the man decided to run into the street and was hit by a vehicle, police said.
The 22-year-old man from Los Angeles was hit by a white Lexus traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard, police said. Police are investigating if the man intentionally walked into the roadway.
LVMPD said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Las Vegas Boulevard was closed between Windmill and Pebble for police investigation.
