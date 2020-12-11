LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A crash involving two vehicles temporarily closed the Desert Inn overpass at I-15 Friday morning.
LVMPD said the crash happened around 4:50 a.m. Dec. 11. Police said the crash involved two vehicles, with Metro's Traffic Bureau handling the investigation. Metro couldn't confirm if there were any injuries in the crash.
A Metro vehicle was seen on a tow truck shortly after the crash. LVMPD would not confirm whether the vehicle was involved in the crash.
RTC said all lanes were closed on eastbound Desert Inn at Highland at around 6:15 a.m. Roads reopened shortly after.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.