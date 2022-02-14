LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two juveniles are have been charged with arson in connection to a fire at the former Silverstone Golf Club in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley.
The fire, which occurred on Nov. 15, 2021, destroyed Silverstone's former clubhouse, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.
Firefighters from Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Clark County spent several hours dousing the flames before getting it under control days later.
It has since been demolished and removed.
Crews estimated the damage at $5 million, authorities said.
Due to the incident involving juveniles, the suspects have not been publicly identified.
Las Vegas Fire says both juveniles are being charged with one count of arson second degree. The case has been turned over to the Clark County District Attorney's office for prosecution, LVFR said.
