LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people were injured, one critically, after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the crash happened just before 5 a.m. April 13 on Pecos Road south of Russell Road.
Gordon said two adults inside one of the vehicles were transported to the hospital. One of the adults was in critical condition, Gordon said.
Pecos was closed in both directions from Quail to Russell, LVMPD said. The closure was expected to last through 10:30 a.m.
