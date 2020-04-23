Summerlin Parkway fatal rollover

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating after two people were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday afternoon on the Summerlin Parkway.

The crash is on the Summerlin Parkway eastbound at Anasazi Drive. NHP says the 215 northbound to the Summerlin Parkway eastbound is closed.

NHP is asking motorists to avoid the area while troopers investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.