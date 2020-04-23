LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating after two people were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday afternoon on the Summerlin Parkway.
The crash is on the Summerlin Parkway eastbound at Anasazi Drive. NHP says the 215 northbound to the Summerlin Parkway eastbound is closed.
NHP is asking motorists to avoid the area while troopers investigate.
#trafficalert ⚠️ Fatal Crash Summerlin Pkwy EB/Anasazi single vehicle rollover, 2 confirmed deceased. 215NB to go Summerlin EB is closed. PIO Enroute. Avoid the area, expect delays. #drivesafenv #buckleup #drivesober #nhpsocomm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 23, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
