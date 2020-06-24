LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday evening.
The crash happened near North Rampart Boulevard and Del Webb Boulevard just after 6 p.m.
According to police, a 2012 BMW M5 was traveling southbound on Rampart approaching the intersection when a 2012 Mini Cooper was turning left from Rampart to Del Webb on a green light. The two vehicles hit, causing debris to hit other nearby vehicles.
The drivers of the BMW and the Mini Cooper were taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries. None of the drivers showed signs of impairment at the scene, LVMPD said.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as police continue their investigation.
The intersection will be closed for several more hours.
