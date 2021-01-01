LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two babies were born at the same time early New Year's Day in Las Vegas, "tying" for the first babies born in 2021.
Avaya Rose Villela was the first baby born at MountainView Hospital, HCA Healthcare spokesperson Sara Sibley said. Villela was born at 12:03:13 a.m. Jan. 1 at 18 1/4 inches long, weighing 5 lbs and 5 oz. Sibley said not only was Villela one of the first babies of 2021, but she was the first child to the parents.
Sibley said Sunrise Hospital also had a baby born at 12:03 a.m. Jan. 1. Details of the baby's birth weren't immediately available.
Valley Health Systems spokesperson Gretchen Papez said the first baby born at their hospitals in 2021 was born at 12:48 a.m. Southern Hills Hospital delivered its first baby of the New Year at 1:02 a.m. University Medical Center spokesman Scott Kerbs said UMC's first 2021 baby was born at 1:22 a.m.
