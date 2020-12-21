LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two adults, a child and a pet were displaced after a house fire in the northwest Las Vegas Valley Monday.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the fire at 10425 Wild Bill Court, south of Alexander Road near the 215 beltway, started around noon Dec. 21. The fire started in the garage with damage to the interior of the home.
Two adults, a child and a pet were displaced and Red Cross was assisting, LVFR said. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
