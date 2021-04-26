LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A two-acre plot of land on the Las Vegas Strip sold for $80 million.
CityCenter Holdings LLC announced the sale to 63SLVB, LLC, owned by retail developers Brett Torino of Torino Development and Paul and Dayssi Kanavos of Flag Luxury on Monday.
The two-acre undeveloped parcel sits within the CityCenter campus, next to The Shops at Crystals on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. The developers said they intend to develop a multi-level retail complex, comprised of specialty retail stores and a mix of casual and fine dining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.