LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 19-year-old was critically hurt in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD said the crash happened at about 8:20 p.m. Aug. 19 on S. Valley View Boulevard, south of the intersection at W. Twain Avenue.
Police said a red 1995 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Valley View at a high rate of speed. LVMPD said the driver oversteered trying to avoid a slower vehicle, causing him to lose control of the Honda. The car left the road and hit a decorative boulder west of the road.
Police said the 19-year-old driver "sustained substantial injuries" and was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.
The crash remains under investigation by LVMPD.
(1) comment
Lowlife driving around in a 25 y/0 beater speeding ,going to happen!
