LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Henderson teen required a firefighter rescue after she was stuck in a chimney Tuesday morning.
Henderson Fire Department said the incident happened at a single-story house near Horizon and College Drives June 15.
HFD said an 18-year-old girl was locked out of her home. The girl tried to get inside her home by climbing into the house's chimney and got stuck just above the flue.
HFD said they pulled the girl to safety after about half an hour. The girl was uninjured, the firefighters said.
(1) comment
The dumbing down of Americas young people is complete...and scary.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.