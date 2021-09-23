LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Fire officials responded to the High Roller at The LINQ after one of its pods tilted to the side, causing the whole wheel to stop turning.
Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sept. 18. Whitney said people riding the High Roller observation wheel on the Las Vegas Strip reported that one of the pods was tilted and not resetting.
Whitney said as the CCFD technical rescue team responded, the maintenance team at the High Roller was able to reset the wheel and "release" the pod to allow for unloading passengers. Whitney said the clutch on Pod 12 got stuck, causing it to tilt. However, when an issue like that arises with one pod, it causes the whole wheel to stop for safety.
It took just over an hour and a half to unload the tilted pod, Whitney said. The High Roller was completely unloaded by 2:05 a.m.
Caesars Entertainment said the wheel stopped due to a network connectivity issue.
The High Roller Observation Wheel was stopped during its rotation on Friday night, due to a network connectivity issue involving one of the cabins. Approximately 150 passengers were aboard the wheel at the time. Engineers resolved the network issue within approximately 90 minutes, the wheel’s rotation resumed, and all passengers safely disembarked and received refunds. – Caesars Entertainment Spokesperson
No injuries were reported as a result of the issue, Whitney said.
Viral videos shared on TikTok showed passengers gathered on one side of the tilted pod on the observation wheel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.