11-year-old Las Vegas girl to compete in billiards championship

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An 11-year-old Las Vegas girl is shocking the billiards world with her skills.
Savannah Easton started playing when she was just 4 years old, and now she's a junior pro playing in big national tournaments.
Easton loves beating adults but also wants to compete against kids her own age.
In March, Easton will compete in the Junior International Championship with seven stops on the east coast and one here in Las Vegas.
