LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ten Southern Nevada breweries will tap a special beer to benefit local groups focused on helping people of color.
The imperial stout called "Black Is Beautiful" was created at Weathered Souls Brewery in Texas. Currently, over 900 breweries in all 50 states and 17 countries are serving to beer to raise money and awareness of racial inequality.
The ten breweries in the Las Vegas are will begin tapping this beer the week of July 13. Participating breweries include:
- Astronomy Aleworks
- Banger Brewing
- Big Dogs Brewing Co.
- Chicago Brewing Company
- CraftHaus Brewery
- Hop Nuts Brewing
- Juxta Nomad
- Mojave Brewing Company
- Scenic Brewing Company
- Tenaya Creek Brewery
All participating breweries will donate all proceeds to organizations supporting civil liberties for people of color, including ACLU, Las Vegas Chapter of NAACP, D.R.E.A.M. Developing Responsible Economically Advanced Model-Citizens and Alpha Phi Alpha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.