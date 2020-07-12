LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials said a 1-year-old boy died and two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in the west valley on Sunday.
The crash was reported about 7:17 p.m. on July 12 at Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a grey 2020 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound on Rampart at a high rate of speed. The crash happened when a 2011 Nissan Sentra was making a right turn on Rampart from Lake Mead.
The Hyundai hit the left side of the Nissan, LVMPD said. Police said the Hyundai lost control and continued northeast on Rampart before hitting a marquee sign. Police said that resulted in the severance of the right half of the vehicle.
Police said a 1-year-old boy who was in the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the driver as 23-year-old Lauren Prescia.
Two people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition, according to LVFR.
LVMPD said speed and impairment were considered factors in the crash. The boy's death marked the 50th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2020.
LVFR said Rampart was closed in front of the Smith's and Big Lots shopping center and will remain closed for several hours.
Editors note: A previous version of this story misidentified the driver of the Hyundai Sonata involved in the crash.
