LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A crash involving multiple vehicles sent three people to the hospital Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. Nov. 30 at the intersection of W. Flamingo Road and S. Rainbow Boulevard.
Police said a juvenile and two male adults were taken to University Medical Center with unknown injuries. Additional details on the crash weren't immediately available.
#FASTALERT 30-Nov-2020 08:56 am,— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 30, 2020
Incident on Flamingo Road between Rainbow Boulevard - Tenaya Way, all lanes blocked, both directions.
RTC said Flamingo was closed in all directions from Rainbow to Tenaya for investigation. Police advised avoiding the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.