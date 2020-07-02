LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was hospitalized after a house fire early Thursday morning.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the fire happened just before 3 a.m. at 1364 Hart Avenue, near MLK and Lake Mead Boulevards. LVFR said the fire started in the garage of the home.

One person was taken to University Medical Center for minor smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.