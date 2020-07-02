LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was hospitalized after a house fire early Thursday morning.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the fire happened just before 3 a.m. at 1364 Hart Avenue, near MLK and Lake Mead Boulevards. LVFR said the fire started in the garage of the home.
One person was taken to University Medical Center for minor smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
