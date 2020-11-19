LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man died after a wrong-way crash on US 95 north of Beatty Monday night, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
NHP said the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Nov. 16 on US 95 near mile marker 90, northwest of Beatty in Nye County. NHP said a black 2011 Nissan Murano was traveling southbound in the northbound lane when a 2020 Freightliner tractor pulling a trailer hit the Nissan head on. The Nissan went into the unpaved shoulder and overturned.
NHP said the driver of the Nissan was transported via Mercy Air to Desert View Hospital in Pahrump where he later died. NHP identified the driver as James Peter Adams, 36, from Reno.
The crash remains under investigation, NHP said, and it marks NHP Southern Command's 54th fatal crash resulting in 60 fatalities for 2020.
