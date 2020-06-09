Fatal single-vehicle crash on US 95 near Lee Canyon. (FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person died in a rollover crash in the far north Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday morning.

Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. June 9 on US 95 near Lee Canyon Road.

NHP said the crash was a rollover involving a single vehicle. Additional details of the crash weren't immediately available.

No travel lanes were blocked but NHP was on scene investigating Tuesday morning.

