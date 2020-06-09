LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person died in a rollover crash in the far north Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday morning.
Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. June 9 on US 95 near Lee Canyon Road.
NHP said the crash was a rollover involving a single vehicle. Additional details of the crash weren't immediately available.
No travel lanes were blocked but NHP was on scene investigating Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.