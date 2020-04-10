LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on I-15 in North Las Vegas Friday morning.
Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 1:45 a.m. April 10 on I-15 northbound near Craig Rd.
The northbound lanes of I-15 were closed at Craig as police investigated. NHP warned of major delays and told drivers to avoid the area.
Additional details on the crash weren't immediately available.
