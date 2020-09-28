LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person is dead after a crash involving three vehicles in the far north Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoon.
Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened on I-15 northbound on the N. Las Vegas Boulevard off ramp near Apex Industrial Park.
NHP said the off ramp was closed for investigation. Additional details of what led to the crash weren't immediately available.
Authorities advised avoiding the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.