LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person died after a house fire near downtown Las Vegas Monday morning.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said firefighters were called to the scene around 5 a.m. May 4 at 1700 Howard Drive, near Eastern Avenue and Oakey Boulevard.
LVFR said fire was present on the roof of the one-story vacant home. The fire was out as of 5:30 a.m.
LVFR said one person was found dead inside the bedroom in the home.
Firefighters were on scene investigating the fire Monday morning.
Another homeless trashing & burnout story,have had quite a few this year all ready!
