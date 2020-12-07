LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Pahrump Sunday.
Nye County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened Dec. 6 at Vicki Ann Road and Cash Avenue in Pahrump.
NCSO said one person was pronounced dead on scene. Two other people were sent to the hospital but their conditions were unknown, NCSO said.
Nevada Highway Patrol's Major Incident Response Team was sent to help investigate, NCSO said. Additional details weren't immediately available.
