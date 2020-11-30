LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A crash involving multiple vehicles sent three people to the hospital Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
LVMPD said the crash happened around 8:08 a.m. on Nov. 30 near the intersection of W. Flamingo Road and S. Rainbow Boulevard.
A 12-year-old boy and a 22-year-old male driver were transported to University Medical Center for minor injuries. The other driver, a 56-year-old male, remains in critical condition.
As the 22-year-old was traveling west on Flamingo Road, the 56-year-old driver came into the vehicle's path while attempting to turn left to go east.
The vehicle with the 22-year-old and 12-year-old boy left the roadway and struck a concrete wall on the northwest corner of the intersection. The 56-year-old driver spun around, left the roadway and struck the concrete wall.
#FASTALERT 30-Nov-2020 08:56 am,— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 30, 2020
Incident on Flamingo Road between Rainbow Boulevard - Tenaya Way, all lanes blocked, both directions.
RTC said Flamingo was closed in all directions from Rainbow to Tenaya for investigation. Police advised avoiding the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.