LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local transgender woman has her eyes set on becoming the first transgender police officer for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The Las Vegas LGBTQ Center said the relationship between the transgender community and Las Vegas police has been rocky at times.
When the department began addressing the issue and actively recruiting transgender candidates, Tristyn Ghanda jumped at the opportunity.
"I have given up a lot of things in order to prepare myself. No more soda, purely water with Mio, no sugar. I've even stopped alcohol," said Gandha.
As a transgender woman Gandha says she has never personally had a problem with law enforcement.
"But that doesn't mean it doesn't happen. I want to be able to show that I can have a foot in both worlds, while never losing sight of either one," Gandha said.
Gandha is waiting for the department to complete her background check and she must pass a polygraph test before she can start the academy.
"Metro has a universal set of standards for everyone. The only accommodations they have made for me personally is they treat me as the person that I am. They use the proper pronouns they respect my identity...that doesn't mean that they give me a pass. I trained just as hard. I've prepared just as long as any of the applicants that stood next to me," said Gandha.
Gandha joined the army right out of high school and served for two years.
"It was amazing. I loved every second of it," Gandha said.
It was her time in the army that solidified her desire to serve as a Las Vegas police officer.
Gandha could start the academy as early as September if she passes her polygraph and background check.
