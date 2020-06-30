LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Henderson local hit more than a half-million dollar jackpot at Club Fortune Casino this month.
According to the casino, the player won the $676,614 jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine on June 15.
"We couldn’t be happier to share such a life changing experience as our community rebounds from the recent COVID-19 business closures," said a statement from the property. "We pride ourselves on having a very clean, very spacious place to enjoy an outing and are meeting or exceeding all requirements for sanitation, social distancing and other necessary measures."
(1) comment
Sad how people will go to any length even risky others health all for the love of money. I imagine that money won't buy them safety of health.
