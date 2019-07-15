LAS VEGAS (FOX5)- One of the nation's largest sandbag companies is helping protect families from natural disasters by creating a sand bagging machine.
The Sandbag Store is owned and operated by veterans.
"They're looking for a better way to fill sandbags faster, that's these guys goals," said The Sandbag Store owner, Christopher Haas.
The bagging machine was designed to help people bag sand quickly and efficiently in emergency situations.
“Honestly we try to make it that anyone with a small tutorial can go okay we can fill as many sandbags as we have materials to do it with," said veteran and The Sandbag Store welder Jason Green.
Green served as a marine who had to personally fill sandbags overseas. He says these bags would have made his job that much easier.
“I filled a lot of sandbags by hand. Honestly if we had one of these it would have made life way easier, ” said Green.
The bag can fill 1200 bags per hour using a team of four people.
The machine works by placing a bag under a spout (wet or dry sand can be used) the bag automatically stand on its own when filled and in a matter of seconds a sandbag is made.
“While it’s filling then you can reach and grab another bag. And when its done it’ll drop the bag and put another one on," said The Sandbag Store co-owner & engineer Steve Burcham.
This machine has been sent to a number of states along the south-east and to many counties in the Florida Panhandle.
The Baton Rouge Communications Facility was saved because of this machine.
“This time around- they saved it. They saved the building they keep the building from flooding, and their communications weren’t down," said Burcham.
There is a high demand for the machines and many are on back order. The Sandbag Store is looking to hire more veterans to help build machines. To apply click here:
In Las Vegas, most sandbags created by the Sandbag Store are used as weights to protect against wind and to secure things down.
