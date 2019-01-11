LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Local TSA agents vented frustrations and fears about missing their paychecks during the government shutdown on Friday during a roundtable with Sen. Jacky Rosen.
"We're part of the government. We're part of the United States. Pay us. Pay us. We're not asking for a hand out. We earned this money,” said TSA agent Ellen Jackson.
The roundtable was predominantly TSA workers who were joined by members of the American Federation of Government Employees, National Park Service and Bureau of Reclamation.
Friday was the first day federal employees missed out on a paycheck since the government shutdown began in December.
These TSA agents are essential -- meaning they have to work but won't get a paycheck until after the shutdown. They spoke about working with superiors that threatened disciplinary action if they don't show up.
"The word that had been put out was there would be disciplinary action if you didn't come to work," said TSA agent Rebecca Esquivel.
Other TSA workers are taking their chances and calling out sick to do other jobs -- such as driving for ride-sharing services.
"I do it full time,” said Jackson. “I have no choice. I want to replace my check. So I'm driving my butt off."
Workers shared stories of living on savings -- and fears about missing out on future paychecks. While it's only the first paycheck missed, several have concerns about the shutdown lasting months. They asked Rosen to take their stories to Washington to compel lawmakers to reach a deal.
"Everybody has folks just like this in their state,” said Rosen. “Our responsibility is to make sure they don't lose everything they've worked hard for."
