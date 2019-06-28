LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- A local transgender woman shares her vivid memories of the Stonewall riots and describes the terrifying events 50 years later.
On June 28 1969, New York City Police raid the Stonewall Inn, a gay nightclub in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan New York.
At the time Judy Bowen was a 25 year old transgender woman who lived just down the street from where it all happened.
"I was coming home from work. I was working as a dancer at the Tango Palace. It was so hard, the crowds were so big, that the taxi driver could not get directly in front of my building," said Bowen.
Police shakedowns of gay nightclubs in New York during the 1960's were a common theme. Bowen said on many occasions police told her to get lost. One night, she took their advice and did.
"As I'm outside, I heard the doors lock...and I could hear screams. They were beating up the patrons of the club,” said Bowen.
After years of similar raids at social gathering spots, gay, lesbian and transgender people fought back against the police for the first time.
"There was a great build up of all the gay clubs in that area because police were raiding, they we're beating people up with [police batons]. A lot of oppression from the police," said Bowen.
Today the Stonewall Riots are commonly recognized as the catalyst for the gay rights movement. Bowen says the recent arson fire at the LGBTQ Center in Las Vegas is a reminder that the fight for acceptance is far from over.
"Whoever threw that firebomb here yesterday, the intentions really were to hit the building, and I feel sorry for them because they don't really know what we are all about," Bowen said.
Officials with the New York Police Department have expressed regret for the raids on the Stonewall Inn and other gay nightclubs in the city. It was not until earlier this month that NYPD commissioner James O'Neill apologized on the department's behalf for the first time.
Bowen now serves as an LGBTQ advocate and plans to continue the fight for gay, lesbian and transgender right in the valley.
