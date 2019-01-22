LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local transgender veteran called the Supreme Court’s decision to allow President Trump’s military ban to go into effect ‘a betrayal’ to the trans community.
“It is. [The decision] brings sadness and disrespect,” Blue Montana said. “The feeling is we’re not good enough.”
Montana told FOX5 he served as a marine from 1993 to 2005 before he transitioned. He did two tours in Iraq.
“I was lesbian-identifying. That was the only identity I had even though I knew I was male and hadn’t started my transition yet.”
Montana said he was kicked out of the military under the "Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell" policy in 2005.
“I started to transition. I knew it was something I wanted to do.”
Montana currently serves as founder of the Transgender Pride Foundation in Las Vegas and dedicates his time fighting for trans rights.
“I’m not surprised by the decision but it still hurts.”
Supporters of the ban said it’s not the first time the military has turned people away.
“We have people who can’t serve I the military with asthma and flat feet so why would we allow individuals to come in who have these medical issues that can be very costly,” Rep. Vicky Hartzler, (R)-Missouri, asked during an interview in 2017.
The policy focuses on a condition known as gender dysphoria and will not allow people most people diagnosed with the condition to serve. Trans members without the condition can, but only if they do so according to the sex they were assigned at birth.
“We do just as good a job as anyone else,” Montana said.
