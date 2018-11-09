LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A teacher from Del Sol Academy, who was also recently received a Heart of Education Award from The Smith Center, organized an event to feed families in need.
According to a statement from The Smith Center, Ramiro Martinez held a "PB&J-athon" on Wednesday at Del Sol Academy, where hundreds of students prepared more than 4,000 sandwiches. The sandwiches will be distributed to shelter and food pantries across the Las Vegas Valley.
Students also built animal beds for local shelters, the statement said.
Martinez won the Heart of Education Award in 2018 from The Smith Center. Because he won, Martinez received a $5,000 cash prize and a $1,000 donation to his school, the center said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.