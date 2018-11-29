NORTH LAS VEGAS -- After the deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue in October, members of Chabad of Summerlin are taking part in active-shooter training at CRI Counter Terrorism Training School -- based in North Las Vegas.
“We want to protect ourselves and the best way to do that is with training,” said Rosalind Guilis.
Guilis worships at Chabad of Summerlin and helped organize the active-shooter training for members of her synagogue.
"When you see something occur that's kind of in your backyard -- like what happened in Pittsburgh -- I think it brought more attention to the safety measures that our synagogue and maybe other religious institutions and other places should take,” she said.
CRI founder, Doron Benbenisty, created the training course for the synagogue. He says it's becoming more necessary for places of worship to prepare for some of the worst case scenarios.
"When a lot of people gather in a place, they should have some kind of protection plan in place and training that they can protect themselves -- and they are coordinated in the way they protect themselves,” Benbenisty said.
More than a dozen participants that already have concealed weapons permits are practicing for active-shooter scenarios with BB guns. The final session of the five-week training will take place at the group’s synagogue.
"I think it's double protection. You got protection from up above and then you got protection at your hip,” Guilis said.
