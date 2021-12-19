LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local duo playing classical and neoclassical music debuted with a live performance at an east Las Vegas community center on Sunday.
Violinist Ryan Cardenas-Ichise, 19, and cellist Joshua Goldstone, 18, are Duo Scintillante. Sunday's performance at Winchester Dondero Cultural Center featured multiple classical composers.
It was the duo's first time playing solo.
"We're stressed out. There's no orchestra," Goldstone said.
The musicians themselves to high standards, after playing together for years and performing internationally with the Camerata Orchestra. The two met as students at K O Knudson Middle School, attended Las Vegas Academy together and now attend the University of Las Vegas Nevada.
"It's just a lot of teamwork and working with each other and feeling where the other person is at," Goldstone said. "With solo stuff, you can take whenever you want. You can play however fast you want with whatever emotive you want. But when you're playing a duo, you have to take your partner's ideas into account."
The duo said they encountered challenges during the pandemic, which led to a couple of out-of-state trips cancelled with their high school band. But it also provided opportunities to improve, Goldstone said.
"For me, it was a bit more negative because, in high school, I was not the best at practicing every day. When I went to class, I actually got to practice. When I was home, I didn't have that opportunity as much," Goldstone said. "But it also helped me be more self-reliant when I went back to concerts."
The musicians said the goal of the concert was to get people out of he house and expose them to music they might not have heard before.
"We're playing a lot of stuff that they probably haven't heard before, because it's not basic classical stuff. It's a little different," Goldstone said.
At UNLV, Goldstone is working on a major in music education to become a music teacher. Cardenas-Ichise is working on his major in psychology.
The duo said they hope funding will continue for fine arts, so that other young musicians will have opportunities like they've had.
"Putting more funds in the arts is absolutely necessary. And I want to make sure opportunities like the ones we've had are available to other musicians across the valley," Goldstone said.
