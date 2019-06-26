LAS VEGAS (FOX5) –- Valley rescues are providing care for the 38 puppies that were saved from a Las Vegas Valley home associated with hoarding.
All of the puppies had been exposed to parvovirus. Most were taken to the Animal Foundation, and four puppies had to be put down.
The puppies were separated and given to local rescues, including Connor and Millie’s Dog Rescue.
“It’s a network of fosters who take these dogs on bring them into their homes, give them what they need. Often out of their own pocket,” said dog foster, Sharon Griesmann.
She took in five chihuahua puppies. “All of the rescue groups had to put forth and take a piece of the pie to make this happen.”
Griesmann’s five puppies tested negative for parvovirus but the dogs have to remain in isolation until they’re sure the puppies are healthy. Dogs that are exposed can sometimes take days to show symptoms. Before handling the puppies, Sharon puts on a makeshift medical gown, gloves and shoe covers.
“The reason we’re taking such sterile precautions is that the parvovirus can live a very long time,” she said. “If it’s in the dirt, it can live for a good year or so. So you have to be really careful.”
The puppies will remain in isolation for two weeks. Griesmann anticipates she’ll spend hundreds of dollars on the puppies over the course of several weeks. If one of the puppies turns up positive for parvo, it could cost thousands of dollars to treat. Griesmann said rescues rely on the kindness and time of others to save animals.
“I can’t emphasize enough. Get involved…It doesn’t have to be this rescue, but any rescue,” she said. “You know if you’re able to help, volunteer.”
A Metro police spokesperson said they do not have a criminal case open for this situation. That would be up to Clark County Animal Control to decide whether to pursue charges.
Treatment for a parvo-positive dog can cost up to $1,500. All of the dogs are under parvo quarantine for the next one to two weeks. Once the dogs are cleared they will be up from adoption, through the rescues that took them in.
Clark County allows 3 dogs per household. However residents can apply for a fanciers license to get more.
“Henderson has a fancier’s license and you’re allowed up to five. Las Vegas and Clark County you’re allowed up to 6 with a fancier’s license,” animal rescue group member Bobbie Smith said.
The penalty for hoarding varies on the severity and it depends on the conditions of the animals.
A homeowner could be fined, get a misdemeanor, or it could be considered a felony in some cases.
If you are interested in fostering or adoption or donating money to the animals' care in this case, please contact the organizations involved directly. All organizations are currently accepting donations: Z’s Promise Animal Rescue, Southern Nevada Animal Rescue League, A Home 4 Spot, Vegas Pet Rescue Project and Connor and Millie’s Dog Rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.