LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- Many people hit hard financially by the pandemic have turned to community resources for help, including Catholic Charities.
Catholic Charities has been helping the community for almost 80 years, but over the past few months, the pandemic has forced it to make some significant changes.
CEO Deacon Tom Roberts said the organization feeds more than100 low income or food insecure families everyday, but how they get that food has changed.
Clients can't no shop the shelves and choose their own food items like before.
Instead families are presented prepackaged boxes of food to limit contact with other people.
Despite the changes, Deacon Roberts said he's glad the nonprofit can fill a vital need for the hungry and he wants everyone to know there's no shame in needing help.
"I know as a father and a husband it would be really hard for me to come to a place like this because I would perhaps feel like I wasn't doing what I needed to do to care for my family," Roberts said. "We try to eliminate that stigma to say we're not in a judgment business here.
Catholic Charities is seeing people who’ve never really needed their help in the past and that’s stretching its resources.
Deacon Roberts said the work they do wouldn't be possible without support from the community. So if you'd like to make a cash donation,
