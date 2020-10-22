LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- On an average year, staff at local nonprofit, SafeNest will answer about 20,000 calls to its domestic violence hotline. This year, that number is up 20%.
"We really have a perfect storm going on," said CEO of SafeNest, Liz Ortenburger.
Domestic violence has been a problem nation wide, including in Clark County, but over the past few months, it has become an epidemic within a pandemic.
"Whenever there is a mass event, and we saw this after the 10/1 shooting, you see it in cities that experience a hurricane or an earthquake, we saw it after 9-11, stress levels go up," Ortenburger said.
Ortenburger said while stress may trigger domestic violence, it doesn't necessarily cause it.
"Households where there is a propensity for violence are all triggered at the same time, Ortenburger said. "You got an increase because everybody is feeling stressed out at the same time."
With financial hardships coupled with more people staying home to slow the spread of covid-19, the number of domestic violence cases have increased in number and severity.
"Instead of one stab wound, there's two, Ortenburger said. "Instead of one black eye, it's a broken nose and two black eyes. And that's just the physical violence."
"Imagine you've just been battered your leg is injured, and it's 110 degrees here in Las Vegas and you have to take three buses to get to the courthouse," said Elynne Greene, manager of business and human trafficking for the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.
Greene said the pandemic has given her department the opportunity to do things differently.
"We found virtual ways to serve victims," Greene said. "We can now file protection orders online. They can do victim of crime paperwork to help with medical expenses as a result of their injuries. All of that didn't exist before."
Ortenburger said we can all do our part to help, and it starts with believing victims.
If someone comes to you with a story and says such and such, our reaction is to downplay it. 'I'm sure he didn't mean that. He would never kill you. He was just angry." That is a very normal reaction," Greene said.
The next step? Becoming a mentor to those exposed to domestic violence.
"We really want to end the epidemic of domestic violence," Ortenburger said. "The answer is with the kids. "
