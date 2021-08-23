LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After the loss of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Philip Closi on Aug. 11, a local nonprofit is raising money to help pay for expenses related to his illness.
The fundraiser is hosted by local nonprofit Behind the Blue to help Closi's family with medical expenses. Closi, who was 48, is survived by his wife and two children, the LVMPD said in a statement on Monday.
Closi, who had been with the LVMPD for 21 years, died of complications of COVID-19. He worked patrol in the Convention Center Area Command, worked in the Northeast Area Command and served on the board of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association over the course of his career. Closi was a Rad Kids instructor and a Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program (D.A.R.E.) officer. He also wrote school violence awareness programs and was dedicated to making a difference in law enforcement.
"Closi was known as an incredibly involved family man and a volunteer coach for both of his children's hockey teams at City National Arena. He approached every situation in life with an amazing sense of humor and had a strong desire to help others. He made friends wherever he went," the LVMPD said.
Those who would like to donate can do so at this link: https://behindtheblue.org/lvmpd-philip-closi-fundraiser/
