LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The UNLV School of Nursing is partnering with Adam's Place to provide a virtual grief support group.
Adam's Place is an organization dedicated to helping people coping with the loss of a loved one. The group will help adults and families who are struggling with grief to reinvest in a healthy life.
"You never really realize how many family-oriented holidays that we have in the United States until you lose somebody. And then all of a sudden, it hits you that Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years, 4th of July. All of these things that are family-oriented," said Dr. Paul Thomas Clements, professor in residence at UNLV.
The group meets on the third Thursday of every month. The following is a list of monthly topics.
- January 20th: Rethinking New Year's Resolutions
- February 17th: When a piece of your heart is missing on Valentine's Day
- March 17th: Warmer Weather and Warmer Memories (Spring is approaching!)
- April 21st: Growing in our Grief Process: When Seeds become Blooms
- May 19th: The Garden of Grief: What's in your Toolbox?
- June 16th: Summertime is here! Is it OK to take a vacation from grief?
The group will be moderated by Dr. Paul Thomas Clements and Dr. Theresa Fay-Hillier, veteran grief bereavement therapists.
If you'd like to apply, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.