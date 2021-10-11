LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Oct. 22, County Commissioner Jim Gibson and Las Vegas police's Safety Through Outreach and Prevention (STOP) Coalition will host a movie night at an east valley middle school.
The event will start at 6 pm on the field at Francis H. Cortney Junior High School, near Hacienda Avenue and Morris Street.
On top of a screening of the film "Hocus Pocus," the event will feature free food for the first 200 guests, and an arts and crafts table for kids.
Tickets are being sold at the Whitney Recreation Center near Tropicana and Boulder Highway.
Attendees at movies night are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
