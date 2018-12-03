LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Local leaders from Miracle Flights and Opportunity Village took the time to remember and honor former President George H.W. Bush.
Mike Morrissey is a board member of Opportunity Village, which provides career and training opportunities to adults with intellectual and related disabilities. Morrissey credits the non-profit’s expansion back in the 90s to President Bush.
Morrissey said Opportunity Village was honored in 1991 as the number one vocational training center in America. Morrissey received the award in Washington D.C. where he was supposed to meet President Bush. He said the president was unable to make the meeting, but offered to fly to Las Vegas and tour Opportunity Village.
Morrissey claimed it was President Bush's influence that inspired investors to donate enough money for Opportunity Village's $8 million expansion.
"He knew exactly what to do and what to say,” Morrissey said. “Whatever he said was enough to make [them] think this was an organization that [they] could get behind. I don't think any of this would have happened if President Bush didn't come here. And so we really, really appreciate him."
Another member on the list of recognizable organizations honored by the President is Miracle Flights, which provides free commercial flights to kids in need of life-saving care.
Miracle Flights CEO Mark Brown said Bush created the Daily Point of Light Award for people who make a difference. In 2001, Miracle Flights was recognized with the award.
"It was a huge boost to the charity at the time,” Brown said. “For a young organization that was looking for validation, the fact that the president and his staff recognized [it]... It's still a big deal of who we are an organization."
Miracle Flights was not only recognized by President George H.W. Bush for its work, but also his son -- President George W. Bush.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.