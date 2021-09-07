LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Jewish community is in the middle of celebrating Rosh Hashanah and in honor of the Jewish new year, a local congregation gathered at Sunset Park for tashlich, which translates to "casting off."
The ceremony symbolizes shedding sins from the previous year, by throwing bread crumbs into a body of water, then moving into the new year with a renewed sense of optimism.
A congregation leader said it's as important as ever to let go of stress.
"The more we carry, the more difficult it is to walk through life," said Jessica Hutchings, a cantor at Congregation Ner Tamid. "So if we can let that go, and we can start fresh, we have more potential. We have more of an opportunity to enjoy our lives."
Rosh Hashanah began on Monday and ends Wednesday.
