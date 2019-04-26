LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- James Holzhauer, a Las Vegas resident who set several records while on the game show "Jeopardy!," donated $10,000 to the Las Vegas Natural History Museum.
According to a statement from the museum, Holzhauer, his wife Melissa and their daughter are frequent visitors, and are members of the museum. Holzhauer made his donation earlier this week.
"We think the museum is an amazing resource for the Las Vegas community and we can't wait to see how our donation helps it move forward," he said.
The Holzhauers directed their donation to support the Live Animal Department and "Open Door Program" for at-risk students that allows them to visit the museum at no charge, the statement said.
"It was an honor to meet the Holzhauers, and to hear how much they enjoy our Museum and how many times they have returned to experience our programs again and again," Marilyn Gillespie, executive director of the museum, said. "It’s because of amazing residents like the Holzhauers that we can manage our existing programs and add new and exciting elements year-round."
