MESQUITE, NV (FOX5) -- The Mesa View Regional Hospital in Mesquite announced it no longer provides inpatient labor, delivery and nursery services.
The hospital said the changes went into effect on Oct. 1 due to decreasing births over the past decade in Mesquite. The need for inpatient obstetrical services decreased by 74 percent within the past decade. The number of deliveries has also decreased from 236 in 2008 to only 63 in 2017.
"The physicians and staff have worked extremely hard over the last several years to build a strong, viable OB program, but with historically declining volumes the demand is simply not there," Ned Hill, CEO of the Mesa View Regional Hospital, said. "This has been a very difficult decision, but we are confident it is the right one. Discontinuing elective deliveries will allow our hospital to continue building up the services most needed in our community."
Some services will still be offered, such as outpatient obstetrical and gynecological services, inpatient gynecological services and women's health services, according to the hospital. Prenatal, postpartum, mammograms and routine well women's exams would also still be offered.
The hospital said it continues to see a high demand for primary care and has added four new primary care providers that will join the hospital within the next six months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.