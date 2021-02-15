LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People from different faiths came together to pray for Clark County leaders and everyone they represent.
The Interfaith Presidents Day Prayer Walk started at 8 a.m. Monday, at the Clark County Government Center. It made several stops including Las Vegas City Hall, Clark County Detention Center and Lloyd D. George courthouse.
They wanted to pray for first responders and those who make decisions that directly impact our community such as local judges.
Organizers talked to FOX5 before the walk about what inspired them to put together this event.
"The idea behind it is now more than ever we need to come together as a community in unity and specifically faith leaders," said Merideth Spriggs, Chief Kindness Officer of Caridad. "I love the idea how we are Sin City but we are people of faith and we want to pray for unity in our community and really compassion. Compassion in our leaders and compassion guidance as they are representing the people of the valley."
They said they might turn this into a yearly event because they believe it's much needed right now.
