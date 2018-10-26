LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The FBI continues its investigation after authorities arrested 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, who's accused of sending more than a dozen suspicious packages to well known Democrats and CNN.
Brent Watkins is a retired FBI Special Agent Bomb Technician.
He said the simplicity of the explosive devices being sent in the mail makes him think Sayoc may have been acting alone.
"In my experience it's probably a lone wolf as they call them, it doesn't take a lot of technology and work to build this if you're patient you can build 12 bombs in a day of two maybe just a matter of hours,” Watkins said.
Watkins said homemade pipe bombs require few materials and can cause severe damage and injuries.
"I've been involved in many situations where these devices have accidentally gone off and they've caused serious damage innocent people as well as people trying to build the bomb,” he said.
So far none of the devices have exploded, and no one has been injured.
But after more suspicious packages were found today, police are urging people around the country to be on the watch.
"We continue to advise the American public to remain vigilant, as it does it remain possible that further packages have been or could be mailed,” said New York Police Commissioner James O’Neill.
